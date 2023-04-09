ABC7 studio anchors hold hilarious behind the scenes Easter egg hunt and egg race. It gets wild!

If you have ever wondered what our ABC7 anchors do when they are not on air, this Easter we decided to give you all glimpse behind the scenes with the first annual Easter egg hunt and egg race.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you have ever wondered what our ABC7 anchors do when they are not on air, this Easter we decided to give you all a glimpse behind the scenes with the first annual Easter egg hunt and egg race.

First, between shows Sunday morning, anchors Irene Cruz, Tony Cabrera and Marc Cota-Robles frantically ran around the studio looking for Easter eggs.

The winner was Cota-Robles, who celebrated by rolling on the floor when he found the golden egg underneath the desk. Cota-Robles was given the prize of some candy and a chocolate bunny.

Then, the three went out to the front lawn to do an egg race, where they had to run to the end and back while balancing an egg on a spoon.

Cabrera won that competition, causing Cota-Robles to throw his egg at Tony's chest. The hilarious moment was all caught on video, as Cruz trailed behind still finishing the race.

"The disclaimer: it was not a real egg," Cota-Robles said. "Tony's suit lives to see another day."

In the end, all three agreed that the Easter egg hunt was fun and made them feel like a kid again, while the egg race was harder than it looks on TV.