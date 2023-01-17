On The Red Carpet Presents: The Banshees of Inisherin

Behind-the-scenes at the making of "The Banshees of Inisherin"

On The Red Carpet takes an in-depth look at the making of "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Set against the backdrop of the 1920s Irish Civil War, two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

It's about heartbreak, destruction and shocking consequences. All the characters have their struggles and secrets.

The cast includes Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Directed by Martin McDonagh says it all fell into place quick once he got started.

"I wrote this the script for this about three years ago," said McDonagh.

Brendan Gleeson says each character is a villain and a hero.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the video above for the entire story.