year in review

A look back at ABC7's most read stories of 2021

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7's most read stories of 2021

The most read story of the year seems to be a fitting representation of another year of the pandemic under our belt.

ABC7's most read story of 2021 was: COVID 'long haulers': Some who first saw mild symptoms experiencing debilitating problems months later.

The article was referring specifically to physical coronavirus symptoms. However, we all can probably relate to feeling like "COVID long haulers" 22 months into this pandemic, whether you've had COVID-19, or maybe you've lost a loved one to the virus, or perhaps you simply still feel the pandemic's impacts on every aspect of your life.

Below are our top visited stories and most watched videos of the year from ABC7.

Most read stories


1. COVID 'long haulers': Some who first saw mild symptoms experiencing debilitating problems months later (January 15)

2. Third stimulus check calculator: How much could you get from $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package? (March 11)

3. NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer (January 23)

4. Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

5. Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town (October 21)

6. California father warns others after being harassed over dinosaur flag (September 28)

7. Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here (May 10)

8. Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in deadly 28-car pileup in Colorado (December 16)

9. Here's where you still have to wear a mask in California now that the state has fully reopened (June 15)

10. Threats of possible school shootings, bombings circulate on TikTok, prompting LAUSD and FBI response (December 17)

Most watched videos



1. SJ man warns others after being harassed over flag
A San Jose father is sending a warning to neighbors about a man who harassed him about his child's dinosaur flag.



2. VIDEO: Woman in NYC casually walks up to another woman, shoots her in head
Police are searching for the woman who walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn and shot her in the head



3. Truck driver sentenced in 2019 Colorado crash
"Your honor, I don't know why I'm alive." The Houston truck driver spoke emotionally in court as he was sentenced for a fiery crash that killed four people.



4. Yorkie saves little girl from coyote in Canada
"My dog would do anything for our family," the girl's mother said.



5. Sucker-punch at OC youth basketball game leaves girl with concussion
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.



6. Teen pushes bear off wall to protect and save family dogs in viral video
Video shows a teen shoving a bear in a Southern California backyard to protect her family dogs.



7. Video shows former Laker Andre Drummond save 2-year-old son who fell into pool
Former Laker Andre Drummond shared a video of how he rescued his young son who fell into a pool.



8. Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
A former Marine took matters into his own hands when he disarmed a robber at a gas station in Arizona and even helped detain him until deputies got to the scene.



9. Here's when most Californians can expect another stimulus check
Nearly two-thirds of California residents can expect to receive another round of stimulus payments.



10. 'Mommy, my tummy hurts': Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss.

