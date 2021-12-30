A look back at ABC7's most read stories of 2021

ABC7's most read story of 2021 was: COVID 'long haulers': Some who first saw mild symptoms experiencing debilitating problems months later.
The article was referring specifically to physical coronavirus symptoms. However, we all can probably relate to feeling like "COVID long haulers" 22 months into this pandemic, whether you've had COVID-19, or maybe you've lost a loved one to the virus, or perhaps you simply still feel the pandemic's impacts on every aspect of your life.
Below are our top visited stories and most watched videos of the year from ABC7.
Most read stories
1. COVID 'long haulers': Some who first saw mild symptoms experiencing debilitating problems months later (January 15)
2. Third stimulus check calculator: How much could you get from $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package? (March 11)
3. NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer (January 23)
4. Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
5. Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town (October 21)
6. California father warns others after being harassed over dinosaur flag (September 28)
7. Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here (May 10)
8. Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in deadly 28-car pileup in Colorado (December 16)
9. Here's where you still have to wear a mask in California now that the state has fully reopened (June 15)
10. Threats of possible school shootings, bombings circulate on TikTok, prompting LAUSD and FBI response (December 17)
Most watched videos
1. SJ man warns others after being harassed over flag
2. VIDEO: Woman in NYC casually walks up to another woman, shoots her in head
3. Truck driver sentenced in 2019 Colorado crash
4. Yorkie saves little girl from coyote in Canada
5. Sucker-punch at OC youth basketball game leaves girl with concussion
6. Teen pushes bear off wall to protect and save family dogs in viral video
7. Video shows former Laker Andre Drummond save 2-year-old son who fell into pool
8. Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
9. Here's when most Californians can expect another stimulus check
10. 'Mommy, my tummy hurts': Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments