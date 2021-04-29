stimulus funds

Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here

The Golden State Stimulus is another one-time payment for Californians. You could receive $600 or $1,200.
By
Where is my Golden State stimulus check?

Have you heard about the Golden State Stimulus? It's another one-time stimulus check for Californians.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, the Golden State Stimulus aims to support low-income Californians and help those having a hard time due to COVID.

If you meet all of these qualifications, you'll either receive a one-time payment of $600 or $1,200 depending on your qualifications and yearly income.

Golden State stimulus check eligibility requirements:


- You must have filed your 2020 taxes
- You lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year
- You're a California resident on the date the payment is issued
- You're not eligible to be claimed as a dependent
- You are an individual taxpayer identification number filer who made $75,000 or less OR you are a California earned income tax credit recipient



But there is a deadline. You must file your 2020 tax returns by Oct. 15th, 2021.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board website, they've expedited the delivery of this stimulus payment.

If you're eligible, you should receive the payment within 45 days of filing your taxes.
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
