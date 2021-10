Where is my Golden State Stimulus check? Find out if you're eligible here

Golden State stimulus check eligibility requirements:

Have you heard about the Golden State Stimulus ? It's another one-time stimulus check for Californians.According to the California Franchise Tax Board, the Golden State Stimulus aims to support low-income Californians and help those having a hard time due to COVID.If you meet all of these qualifications, you'll either receive a one-time payment of $600 or $1,200 depending on your qualifications and yearly income.- You must have filed your 2020 taxes- You lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year- You're a California resident on the date the payment is issued- You're not eligible to be claimed as a dependent- You are an individual taxpayer identification number filer who made $75,000 or lessyou are a California earned income tax credit recipientBut there is a deadline. You must file your 2020 tax returns by Oct. 15th, 2021.According to the California Franchise Tax Board website , they've expedited the delivery of this stimulus payment.If you're eligible, you should receive the payment within 45 days of filing your taxes.