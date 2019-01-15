GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 and Disney kicked off the annual Magic of Storytelling campaign with a goal of donating up to 1 million books from First Book to local educators and nonprofits. First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access that puts new , high-quality books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.
You can join in the Magic of Storytelling and help unlock book donations! Post a shelfie - a selfie with a book or bookshelf- on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate a new book to First Book up to 1 million books. Visit magicofstorytelling.com to learn more.
Sponsored locally by First 5
Magic of Storytelling
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News