Magic of Storytelling

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 and Disney kicked off the annual Magic of Storytelling campaign with a goal of donating up to 1 million books from First Book to local educators and nonprofits. First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise focused on equal access that puts new , high-quality books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.

You can join in the Magic of Storytelling and help unlock book donations! Post a shelfie - a selfie with a book or bookshelf- on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate a new book to First Book up to 1 million books. Visit magicofstorytelling.com to learn more.

Sponsored locally by First 5
