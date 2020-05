EMBED >More News Videos Red was the color of the day at a Cedars-Sinai Medical Center event to remind women to monitor their heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.The American Heart Association is encouraging people to wear red on Friday, February 7, to support the fight for women's heart health.Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, but cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman's greatest health threat.Make a commitment to stand together with Go Red and take charge of your own heart health as well as the health of those you can't bear to live without.For more information, go to goredforwomen.org