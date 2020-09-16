Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW

The devastating wildfires ravaging the West have burned millions of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. Join ABC7 and the Red Cross to help families in need with a Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.From 4am to 7pm, we will be taking calls and donations. The Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort. ABC stations up and down the West Coast are rallying together to help those families in need by hosting the Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.Watch ABC7 to find out how you can help.