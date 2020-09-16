Community & Events

Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires

The devastating wildfires ravaging the West have burned millions of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. Join ABC7 and the Red Cross to help families in need with a Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

From 4am to 7pm, we will be taking calls and donations. The Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort. ABC stations up and down the West Coast are rallying together to help those families in need by hosting the Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

Watch ABC7 to find out how you can help.

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsevacuationamerican red crossbrush firebobcat firewildfirered cross
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD searching for armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood
Ransomware attack shuts down remote classes in Newhall
Reward offered for killer of 10-year-old boy in La Puente
Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
OC 14-year-old beats COVID, leaves ICU after 57 days
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 2 years of marriage
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
Show More
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Man released after 19 years in prison, while maintaining his innocence
'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' home debuts on Airbnb
Medical interpreters give voice to those who feel lost, isolated
More TOP STORIES News