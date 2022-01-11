ABC7 Salutes

An up close visit with history is found at the American Military Museum in El Monte

For 60 years, museum helps preserve military history for future generations
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Museum preserves military history

EL MONTE (KABC) -- The pandemic has also made it tough for local museums. And on top of that -- The American Military Museum in El Monte also recently had to deal with a fire.

Craig Michelson's father, an officer in WWII, started the museum nearly 60 years ago. It now has more 180 displays. From military choppers, to rare buses, and a full collection of WWII tanks.

"A lot of the veterans will come through, they will bring their kids, they will have their grandkids, and they will go 'oh I served on this tank, this was the truck I drove,' and it brings back a lot of memories," said Michelson.

That's why Craig is breathing a major sigh of relief - just last week, he almost lost everything... when a fire broke out on the neighboring property. He credits firefighters for saving him from heartbreak.

"There was absolutely no damage," said Michelson. "I just love LA County. They stepped up and did a wonderful job."

A close call after an already difficult year, shut down due to COVID; now, the museum is back open Saturdays and Sundays. The support has been overwhelming, which allows the museum to keep going.

"Cause once you lose history that's it!" said Michelson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsel montemuseumsveteransmilitaryabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Pasadena students help donate Christmas trees to military families
Costa Mesa honors WWII veteran on 100th birthday
99-year-old vet, known for his daily walks, beloved by OC community
OC high school students getting unique look at veteran experience
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
1 dead after deputy-involved shooting near Bass Pro Shops in IE
Drivers in stolen trucks lead chases in LA, OC
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
Man dead, 2 injured after weekend bar shooting in Temecula
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Man accused of stealing one-of-a-kind trading card worth $40,000
Show More
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed by stray LAPD bullet
Woman, 18, charged after reportedly throwing baby in dumpster | Video
Metro resumes bus fares after suspending them in 2020 due to pandemic
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care is 'moral obligation'
More TOP STORIES News