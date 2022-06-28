ABC7 Salutes

92-year old veteran celebrated for heroism with National Defense Service Medal

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard veteran honored after 70 years

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- 70 years after he should have received it, Rikio Izumi was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for serving in the Coast Guard. The award is given to every member of the U.S. Armed Forces who served during the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War or Global War on Terrorism. But after the Korean War, Izumi somehow never received it.

"It was an amazing process and journey for all of us, and then to culminate that with being here at this ceremony and where he receives this medal after seven decades," said Lance Izumi, Rikio's son

It was recently presented to him at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles Long Beach where Lance shared some of his father's heroic moments, like braving the ocean during a hurricane in Florida. "Two children had washed out to sea and my father jumped into the ocean during hurricane winds, rough seas, terrible currents, and was able to swim out to them, grab them, hoist them up with his arms and swim backwards on his back to shore."

The military changed Izumi's life, opening doors for an education, something he would have never had, growing up on a sugar cane plantation in Hawaii. That's why his son uses the story in his own career, recruiting for the Army.

"It worked for my father and I know it can work for so many other young people in our country," said Lance.

Now, he finally has his medal and his family is smiling with pride.

"His service just means the world to me, because my father means the world to me," said Lance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachcoast guardawardabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
SoCal nonprofit hopes to uplift troops overseas with care packages
Organization provides college funds to kids of fallen military parents
New WWII film spotlights harrowing stories of 'greatest generation'
Riverside Military Wall of Honor unveiled ahead of Memorial Day
TOP STORIES
Man killed in violent hit-and-run in Canoga Park
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
LAPD breaks up multiple street-racing takeovers this weekend
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
Daily Harvest responds after customers sickened, hospitalized
3 deaths reported after Amtrak train traveling from LA derails
New details emerge on LAPD training that led to officer's death
Show More
Mysterious lights spotted in sky over San Diego
Lake Elsinore drowning victim identified as 9-year-old Palmdale boy
50 migrants die after 18-wheeler abandoned in Texas heat
Mother of young boy murdered by father advocates for 'Piqui's Law'
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News