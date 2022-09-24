Homes 4 Families helps veterans make dream of home ownership a reality

PALMDALE (KABC) -- Buying a home, especially here in Southern California, can feel like an overwhelming challenge. But a local organization is helping those who have served our country meet that challenge head-on. And the results are about much more than four-walls and a roof.

"House prices were skyrocketing so this program gave us an awesome opportunity to step into home ownership where it might not have been available at the time," said Marcos Huerta.

It's thanks to Homes 4 Families... which steps in to match 30-40% of a family's household income to make that dream of home ownership a reality.

On this day, construction was underway for Phase 2 of this Palmdale development. Founded in 2008, the program has helped more than 400 low-income families - nearly half of them veterans and military families. And they aren't done! In the next few years, Homes 4 Families will help 52 additional military families.

"As veterans we're not just getting a home, we're getting kind of rehabilitated with everybody and we're fitting in with people who have maybe similar stories, similar things that are happening all at the same time," said Huerta.

"Veterans have earned this right by their service, their families have earned this right because they've served too while their loved one has been away at war," said Donna Deutchman, CEO, Home 4 Families.

Actor Michael Fishman is among the volunteers.

"You know, the last four years I've been playing DJ Connor who is a veteran and it's a real pleasure to kind of honor the military, coming from a military family, both my dad and brother are veterans. It's very important to me," said Fishman.

Cecelia Evans explains what makes the program so unique. "I've been coming to the site for a while now and I've helped build other homes so now I'm building mine. Makes it even better."

It's called sweat equity.

"By the time you get to that part where you have the home you can say, I helped build this," said Huerta.

Bringing true meaning to there's no place like home.