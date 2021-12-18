Pasadena students pay it forward by giving 160 Christmas trees to members of military

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- There's perhaps no better feeling than paying it forward during the holidays. Especially when the recipients are those who serve to protect our freedom; and when the gift is a little Christmas cheer.For the last 10 years, La Salle College Preparatory High School in Pasadena has hosted an annual Christmas tree sale and fundraiser. Those who purchase a tree of their own can also purchase one for a military family."This year we are fortunate we donated over 160 trees to these families. And we're just really fortunate and blessed to have this opportunity to share and give back in this way," said Keenan Kurihara.They partner with a nonprofit called For Families of Active Military. The Yorba Linda-based organization also has a mission of donating to service members, most often at Fort Irwin and Camp Pendleton."I like to say thank you, I really appreciate everything you're doing, I have plenty of family members who have served in the military, and I really appreciate the opportunity I have to give back," said Liam Quinn, student body president."I am infinitely grateful for the opportunities the United States has given to us and I think a big part of that comes from those military families defending our country, the sacrifices they make to keep all of us safe," said Arthur Camara.Giving back is now woven into the fabric of the school's community. It's their way to say thank you and happy holidays.