ABC7 Salutes

Food bank offers help to veterans, active-duty military families struggling with food insecurity

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Food Bank helps veterans, families

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The daily struggle to make ends meet is very real for many veterans. It can also be tough for active military families.

At the Bread Basket Food Bank in San Jacinto, they distribute boxes of food to those who are most in need. And many of those who struggle are U.S. military vets.

"We're delivering food boxes to between 20 and 30 homebound families, elderly home-bounds who just can't get out, and need help with shopping," said volunteer Donavan Walker.

But Walker, who works with the VFW in San Jacinto, says what might be surprising to some is the fact that the need isn't only for veterans on fixed income; it's also for active military families.

"A lot of our young families have small children, multiple kids in the household, you have a mom who's getting the kids to school, husband is deployed or whatever, and it's hard when you work and you're in a single parent unit like that when the loved one is deployed," said Walker.

UCLA offers on-campus services for more than 1,000 veterans
EMBED More News Videos

"When I got to college, I walked through the door and was like I don't even know where to start." Veterans attending UCLA are hands-on in creating a support system for other vets heading to the university.


"Feeding America" estimates there are as many as 160,000 active duty military members who have a hard time putting food on the table every day.

"Just the nature of the military, where they're stationed temporarily for 1-3 years in different areas, that doesn't always allow for the spouse to obtain employment, because employers don't want to higher them on a temporary basis, so often their limited to one source of income in a multi-family household, so that plays a factor," said Stephanie Otero of "Feeding America." "Also there a mental health issues with military families, from anxiety to depression, to PTSD and many don't seek assistance because that pride comes into play."

"Our military does so much for us, so if we can help in any way, that's what it's about," said food bank manager Anthony Pierre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan jacintoriverside countyveteransfood bankvolunteerismabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
UCLA offers on-campus services for more than 1,000 veterans
LA post office to be renamed in proposal to honor of WWII veteran
99-year-old SoCal veteran gifted flagpole after chance encounter
Veterans Center in Inglewood gets dining hall makeover
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News