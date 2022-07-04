Veterans, military members provided with help from 'Patriots and Paws' through fireworks sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For so many families across Southern California, there's nothing more synonymous with the Fourth of July than fireworks!In Huntington Beach, those classified as safe and sane are legal. Booths around town are now set up and ready for sales. That includes one on Beach Boulevard supporting "Patriots and Paws," a nonprofit organization providing service members with basic home furnishings and rescued companion animals.For founder Penny Lambright, it's personal."Eleven years ago or so my nephew came home from his second deployment and said my unit needs help, what are we going to do? I said we're going to fix that," said Lambright.Being able to fundraise on our nation's most patriotic weekend allows the organization to stay running and keep helping veterans who desperately need the support.The items that are given away to veterans are stored in an Anaheim warehouse."Simple things like couches, blenders, silverware, pots and pans, nightstands, lamps," said Lambright. "What do you need when you walk into an empty apartment? We give them hope and dignity, and they get to pick it out."For those who stop by the fireworks booth, Lambright hopes to offer inspiration to others and for everyone to know that each purchase makes a difference."I want them to see the community coming together and that's what it's about," said Lambright."We just don't ever want to see another veteran come home and be disrespected," said Vietnam veteran Dennis Phelps.