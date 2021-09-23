Helicopter water drops help fight extreme drought, give endangered species chance to survive, thrive

Borrego Springs, CA (KABC) -- Peninsular Bighorn Sheep were listed as an endangered species in 1998 due to habitat loss and human disturbance, but this year it might be human intervention that keeps them from dying of dehydration.Jeff Villepique, a Senior Wildlife Biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.Scientists in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park believe even the loss of a few sheep because of extremes drought conditions could be tragic for the recovery of the peninsular herd. With that in mind, several volunteer groups, multiple state agencies and the US Marine corps are working together to transport millions of gallons of water directly todesert wildlife, in this case, deep into the park by helicopter.Dan McCamish a senior environmental scientist with California State Parks, Colorado Desert District. Villepique adds, "Anza Borrego has a series of "guzzlers" built in the 70s and 80s to supplement or replace lost water sources. The goal of the drinker systems is to catch rain, providing the isolated desert wildlife with water, but extreme drought conditions created a desperate need for something different. It's expensive and dangerous for the pilots, and for the volunteers who hiked through the night to reach the guzzlers.Gibson. McCamish adds,Creating a water lifeline for wildlife is an effort underway across several southwest states, but experts say it's a temporary solution. If the drought doesn't end, how can water be provided, when water itself becomes more scarce?