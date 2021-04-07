ABC7 Solutions

SoCal homeless crisis: Local nonprofit Rainbow provides path to self-sufficiency, builds sense of community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local nonprofit provides housing assistance, path to self-sufficiency

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The lack of affordable housing is one of the reasons our city is facing a homeless crisis. But building more homes is only part of the solution. One local nonprofit is helping the homeless by building communities, with the hope of stabilizing the resident population.

Rainbow Housing Assistance works for ownership in an affordable housing community, but specifically with the residents of facilities like Willow Village in Rialto.

"People want a realistic path to self-sufficiency," said Flynann Janisse, executive director at Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation. "I don't think you can effectively do low-income affordable housing if you don't have tenant-based services."

Rachelle Maple is a widow and single mom; one of over 1,500 residents across six communities in the L.A. area learning various employment and life skills with the help of Rainbow. For Maple, it's critical that her daughter sees her do the work.

MORE | Artist Housing offers affordable living, working space in DTLA
EMBED More News Videos

Artist Housing in downtown L.A. bills itself as the world's first co-living community for film and music artists, with tenants paying not only for a bed and roof, but for the opportunity to work with those around them.


"Rainbow has been heaven sent," said Maple. "It's not only my generation but it's my daughter's generation to say like, 'Hey, we don't have to live like this. We don't have to stay here forever. We can move forward."

"What we're here to do is really just to help the resident with their individual needs," said Tania Vega-Gamboa, a resident services coordinator.

Rainbow began to build what they call robust technology based programs several years ago, available live or recorded and available at any time day or night. They were positioned perfectly to help their tenants online when COVID hit.

"What we needed was for everybody to want to buy into the fact that there was considerable value in it, and it could be done, and it could be scaled and it can be impactful," said Janisse.

"We have credit classes: how do you get better credit? We have financial classes: How to be better with finances. We have GED classes where people can come to rainbow and get their GED... completely free," said Vega-Gamboa.

Rainbow believes eliminating the barrier to self-sufficiency and building a sense of community is the best solution for those who need it most.



MORE | Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to ease homeless crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Redondo Beach is setting up a community of tiny Pallet homes to help get the homeless off the streets as they transition to permanent housing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrialtolos angeles countyhomeless in southern californianonprofitaffordable housingabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
How SoCal fashion manufacturers are using new water-saving techniques
SoCal woman shines spotlight on crimes against women of color
Have an electric bill? This program can help save you hundreds
Drought leading to extreme solutions to save wildlife
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News