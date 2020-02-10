New Academy movie museum to open Dec. 14, Tom Hanks announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is set to open on Dec. 14 of this year, Tom Hanks announced at Sunday's Oscar ceremony.
Located in the heart of Mid-City's museum row, the Academy Museum boasts five floors of exhibition space, an educational center, a restaurant and retail space. It also hosts two beautiful theaters: the David Geffen seats 1,000 people, and the Ted Mann seats 280.
Hanks' announcement from the Oscar stage was the first time an opening date for the museum had been disclosed.
Hanks is a museum trustee and one of the leaders of the campaign to build "this labor of love," as he described it.
"A bunch of us were over there just this morning," he joked. "I was putting up some drywall. Scarlett Johansson had brought her orbital sander. Brad Pitt was on the roof working with his shirt off. As was Colin Jost. And dude that was no contest."
The museum at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue boasts 600,000 square feet of space.
"We could not be more excited," said Bill Kramer, director and CEO. "We have been working on this project since 2011, the Academy started this vision in 1930, and the Academy and the city of L.A. have been working since that time to come up with a film museum of this scale."
Once the doors open, it will be the new home of Hollywood.
"Peppered throughout all of those floors will be smaller, immersive galleries, that will allow our visitors to get close to the art of movie making in a very thrilling way," said Kramer.
Movies new and old come to life with screenings, iconic costumes and scripts dating back more than half a century will be on display.
The museum's director is most excited to teach visitors about the industry that has made Los Angeles the city it is today.
"I'm excited for people to learn about components of movie making, learn about movie artists they may not know about, this is a place to discover new things about cinema and to celebrate and enjoy motion pictures," said Kramer.
The Academy Museum will charge an admission fee. Visitors 17 and under can visit for free.
New Academy movie museum to open Dec. 14, Tom Hanks announces
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News