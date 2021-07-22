New Academy Museum announces programming planned after Sept. 30 opening

The museum on Wednesday announced its schedule, which features more than 115 film screenings, discussions and programs for film fans of all ages.
It will kick off with two special presentations of the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" featuring live musical accompaniment by the American Youth Symphony.
There will also be family matinees held every Saturday and "Oscar Fright Nights," featuring screenings of Oscar-winning and nominated horror films.
There's something for everyone and it all starts on Sept. 30.
The museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.