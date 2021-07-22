Arts & Entertainment

New Academy Museum announces programming planned after Sept. 30 opening

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's time to start making plans for the grand opening of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The museum on Wednesday announced its schedule, which features more than 115 film screenings, discussions and programs for film fans of all ages.

It will kick off with two special presentations of the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" featuring live musical accompaniment by the American Youth Symphony.

There will also be family matinees held every Saturday and "Oscar Fright Nights," featuring screenings of Oscar-winning and nominated horror films.

There's something for everyone and it all starts on Sept. 30.

The museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

