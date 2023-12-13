Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles to close in January after 10 years

The Ace Hotel, one of the most well-known spots in downtown Los Angeles, will shut its doors at the end of January after being open for nearly ten years.

The hotel resides in the former California Petroleum Building on South Broadway.

According to an Ace Hotel Group representative, the owners of the building that houses the hotel, as well as The Theatre at Ace DTLA, have recently chosen to convert the property into "a limited-service, rooms-only operation" managed via a tech platform.

The theater, which has long been a beacon for performance and cultural happenings in L.A., will be managed separately, the representative said.

The group's last day in the building will be January 31, 2024.

"We count ourselves fortunate to have made a home in Downtown Los Angeles for the past decade," read a statement issued by Ace Hotel Group. "While the neighborhood has been slow to recover following Covid, it was remarkable to be a part of the exceptional revitalization the area experienced during those years. Our team, guests and partners imbued Ace DTLA and The Theatre with an irrepressible energy, and we're forever grateful. We'll always have love for Los Angeles and look forward to sharing what's on the horizon for the brand in the year to come."