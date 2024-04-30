Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

LONDON -- A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in an east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a "targeted attack."

Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.

Chief Supt. Stuart Bell described the incident as "truly horrific."

"I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling," he said outside the homes in east London where the crime happened.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station.

No other details were immediately available.

Video on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.

Witnesses say they heard police shouting to the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was "shocking," adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

"We are not looking for more suspects,'' he said. "This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

Transport for London said Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area.