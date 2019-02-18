Act of kindness: LA deputies hand out gifts cards instead of tickets

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Instead of handing out tickets, sheriff's deputies handed out gift cards to some drivers in Lomita Sunday.It was all part of Random Act of Kindness Day.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lomita Station teamed up with the Utopian Society Project to hand out gift cards in memory of fallen officers.Deputies pulled over people for minor violations such as broken tail lights or an expired registration.One man who was pulled over said he just had a baby. He was so happy he even asked for a selfie with the deputy.Deputies say many times people expect an interaction with law enforcement to be a negative one.This is the third year deputies have done this.They just ask recipients to pass it on and do something kind for someone else.