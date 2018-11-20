LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Los Angeles-based actress has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti.
Avenatti, best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her battle against President Donald Trump, was arrested last week on suspicion of domestic violence.
The woman who filed for the temporary restraining order was identified as Mareli Miniutti.
It was not immediately known if she was the same person involved in the LAPD case against Avenatti, as the name of the alleged victim in that incident has not been released.
Miniutti is an actress whose IMDB filmography lists several small roles, including an uncredited part in "Ocean's Eight."
ABC News reached out to Miniutti, but she did not comment.
Avenatti tweeted Monday night: "I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated."
A hearing on the petition for a restraining order was set for Dec. 10 in Santa Monica.