Orange County volunteer organization supports foster kids with donated suitcases

Each suitcase contains a handwritten note to help encourage and instill confidence in foster kids.

A volunteer organization in Orange County known as My Own, A Case for Kids provides foster kids with suitcases filled with essential items and clothing.

A volunteer organization in Orange County known as My Own, A Case for Kids provides foster kids with suitcases filled with essential items and clothing.

A volunteer organization in Orange County known as My Own, A Case for Kids provides foster kids with suitcases filled with essential items and clothing.

A volunteer organization in Orange County known as My Own, A Case for Kids provides foster kids with suitcases filled with essential items and clothing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- My Own, A Case for Kids is a community-driven volunteer organization in Orange County dedicated to supporting foster kids one suitcase at a time.

"I felt, how could a kid walk around with a trash bag? And that's my main goal is to stop that," said volunteer Christina Bowen.

"I was surprised to find out that kids that are in foster care or at-risk youth need basic essentials like underwear, socks, deodorant, hairbrush, shampoo," said founder Debbie Thrailkill.

Thrailkill said she started the organization a year ago after she and her family decided to give back to the community and donate filled suitcases to foster kids.

"I thought maybe I could organize what my family had done and try to serve 10% of the kids in Orange County foster care," Thrailkill said.

Thrailkill said she set up shop in her garage and has given away 1,000 suitcases.

"Our social workers have been very grateful. They've expressed to us how grateful the families are to receive them," said Mario Murillo, social services supervisor for Orange County Children and Family Services.

But none of this would be possible without the support from volunteers.

"These children need comfort and we're trying to provide what we can. We provide a hat if we can, a hoodie, sweatpants, joggers, t-shirts, underwear, socks," said volunteer Isabel Bloom.

Along with essential items, each suitcase also contains a special handwritten note to help encourage and instill confidence in the foster kids.

"We are writing these notes to tell them that they're important. If they try their hardest, that they can be whatever they want," said social media manager Nikki Cummings.

"If you have a heart for helping, please check our website, check our Instagram and help us make a difference," Thrailkill said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda