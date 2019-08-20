Heather Locklear pleads no contest to battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, DA says

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts, including battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, the district attorney said Monday.
She was sentenced to 120 days in jail but will not be required to serve them as long as she completes a residential treatment program. Locklear was placed on three years probation, according to The Ventura County District Attorney.
Locklear was arrested when Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the actress' home in June on a disturbance call.
The 56-year-old actress was also arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence.
In 2008, she was arrested on a DUI charge, and in 2012 she was hospitalized after a prescription drug scare.
Locklear is known for appearing in several '80s and '90s TV shows, including "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker" and "Melrose Place."
