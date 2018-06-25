ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heather Locklear arrested, accused of battery on officer, emergency personnel

An ambulance was called to actress Heather Locklear's home, hours after her arrest for a domestic disturbance. (KABC)

VENTURA COUNTY (KABC) --
Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested again, accused of battery on an officer and emergency personnel.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies were called to the actress' home late Sunday night on a disturbance call.

Responding deputies said she was heavily intoxicated and arguing with friends and family. Deputies tried to separate her from the people she was arguing with. During this process, she battered a deputy, authorities said. The specifics behind this incident were not immediately disclosed, but authorities did confirm that the deputy involved was not injured.

After Locklear was arrested, deputies wanted to medically clear her prior to booking due to her level of intoxication and her behavior, officials said. When medics were working on her, she kicked one in the chest, authorities said. That medic was not injured.

The actress was eventually brought under control and medically cleared. She was then transported to the main jail in Ventura County and booked. According to jail records, her bail was set at $20,000.

Then later Monday, hours after her release, an ambulance was called to her home. Ventura County responded to the home around 2:45 p.m. Officials did not release details on the nature of the call.

The 56-year-old actress was last arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence.

In 2008, she was arrested on a DUI charge, and in 2012 she was hospitalized after a prescription drug scare.

Locklear is known for appearing in several '80s and '90s TV shows, including "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker" and "Melrose Place."
