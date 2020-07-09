Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LAKE PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.

She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. When the boat was overdue to be returned, staff at the lake found it with her child on board, but could not find her.

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she was not found. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.

The 33-year-old grew up in the Los Angeles area and first began acting as a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
