NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space

WEBSTER, Texas -- Franklin Chang Diaz made history as NASA's first Latino astronaut. Now he is revolutionizing space travel in his mission to open the sky to everyone.

After retiring from the space agency, Chang Diaz started Ad Astra, a rocket propulsion company. They are working on a plasma-based propulsion system that offers the possibility to travel the entire solar system.

Chang Diaz said humans should be a multi-planet species, and this work brings all of humanity one step closer to the stars!
