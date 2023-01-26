Rep. Adam Schiff announces bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's US Senate seat

Congressman Adam Schiff has announced Thursday he is running for U.S. Senate.

Schiff, D-Burbank, represents the 30th Congressional District. He will be running for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein he announced via video on his campaign website.

"I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator. I hope to earn their votes and their trust," Schiff said in a statement announcing his run.

Schiff is the second prominent Democratic member of Congress from California to announce candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Rep. Katie Porter announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate last week.

Schiff, 62, is in his 11th term in the House of Representatives. He was first elected to Congress in 2001.

He is running for the Senate seat Feinstein has held since 1992. Feinstein, 89, has not announced if she is running for reelection in 2024.

Schiff's announcement comes a day after he was removed by Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, from the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff was previously the chair of the committee.

