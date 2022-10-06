Adelante Comunidad Conejo market offers fresh food options for families: 'This is a place for you'

Every month, the group hosts a free community marketplace where people can come and get much-needed food for their homes.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- As many continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the SoCal Honda Dealers have once again teamed up with ABC7 to deliver some Random Acts of Helpfulness.

The recipient is Lynda Massuh Karl, the president of Adelante Comunidad Conejo, a group that focuses on uplifting and advocating for the Hispanic and Latino community in Southern California.

"Families from the community can come and help themselves to good quality products - meat, dairy, breads, fresh organic products that we receive from local farmers," said Karl.

The market is held every fourth Saturday of the month, according to the group, and many say it makes a big difference.

"Not lots of families have enough money to provide food for their household," said Elyza Hernandez, who visited the market this month.

For Karl, the monthly event is more than providing families with food.

"I wanted everyone to come to the marketplace to look around and find something that tells you - you belong here," she said. "This is a place for you."

For more information, visit Adelante Comunidad Conejo's website.