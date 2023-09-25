12-year-old boy dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Adelanto Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Jonathan Street and Seneca Road, prompting an investigation from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Major Accident Investigation Team, the agency said on social media shortly before 9 a.m.

The car that hit the boy stopped at the scene, the department added.

CPR was conducted on the young boy, but he did not survive.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.