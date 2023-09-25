WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

12-year-old boy dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Adelanto

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, September 25, 2023 6:25PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Adelanto Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Jonathan Street and Seneca Road, prompting an investigation from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Major Accident Investigation Team, the agency said on social media shortly before 9 a.m.

The car that hit the boy stopped at the scene, the department added.

CPR was conducted on the young boy, but he did not survive.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW