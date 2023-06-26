Adelanto mother arrested for murder, torture of 7-month-old child, San Bernardino officials say

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother in Adelanto has been arrested for suspicion of murdering and torturing her 7-month-old infant child on Saturday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a call at the 11400 block of Russett Place at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found the infant with trauma consistent child abuse and not breathing.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the 7-month-old dead at 3:11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Mayra Rodriguez-Gonzalez of Adelanto has been booked and taken into custody without bail, and faces charges including murder, torture and child abuse causing death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.



