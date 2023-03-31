Doorbell video shows suspect apparently opening fire on police in Adelanto

A suspect opened fire on police in the High Desert city of Adelanto, where the incident was captured on a resident's doorbell camera.

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect apparently opened fire on police Thursday night in the High Desert city of Adelanto, where the incident was captured on a resident's doorbell camera.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Seneca Road and Jonathan Street, in an area northeast of Victorville. No injuries were reported.

The dramatic surveillance footage seems to show a person in the front yard of a home, running toward a police SUV and shooting at the vehicle before it stops in the street.

The encounter prompted a massive police presence in the area.

Whether the suspect was taken into custody was unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

