LA animal shelters near capacity, urgently asking Angelenos to adopt or foster

According to Animal Services, all of their six shelters are near capacity.
By
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials with Los Angeles Animal Services are urgently looking for Angelenos to adopt or foster a pet. According to Animal Services, all of their six shelters are near capacity.



"Our center can take about 1,700 animals. I think right now that's the population and about 1,000 of those are dogs," said Agnes Sibal-Von Debschitz, a public information officer with Animal Services. "The past couple of months we have actually seen news articles about people surrendering their pets because they've been going back to work and that hasn't been the case for us here at L.A. Animal Services."

According to Animal Services, some of the reasons behind the increase in animals is because owners surrender their pets because they are moving or it's a lost pet that was turned into a shelter.

"Many times when they get lost they're usually just within their community," said Sibal-Von Debschitz. "We encourage people to use flyers or use Nextdoor."

Adoptions appointments are only needed for weekday visits. No appointments are needed for weekend visits.

L.A. Animal Services also has a foster program.

Click here to learn more.

