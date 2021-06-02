Health & Fitness

Adventist Health Glendale hospital treating zero COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Adventist Health Glendale marked a major milestone on Wednesday - which was the first time the hospital is treating zero COVID-19 patients since March 2020.

Hospital officials shared the encouraging news on Wednesday afternoon.

A social media post from the hospital showed a nurse turning the lights off and closing the door to an empty hospital room, with the caption:

Today, for the first time since March 2020 we have NO #COVID19 patients! ICU Nurse Jacqueline Kyei-Manu shares the joy we all feel following so many months of worry. Please remain vigilant and get your vaccination so this long-sought milestone remains.



California is less than two weeks away from lifting most COVID restrictions on June 15. L.A. County health officials are trying to get more people vaccinated before then.

Currently, officials say they're vaccinating about 100,000 county residents per week.



County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a Wednesday briefing that the county is now projecting it will not reach an 80% vaccination rate among residents until late August, assuming vaccinations continue at the current pace.
Wednesday, the region reported nine COVID-19 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 24,354. Another 120 cases are being confirmed, for a pandemic total of 1,244,254.

WATCH | Ferrer says 100K LA County residents are getting vaccinated per week
MORE | Loma Linda Medical Center treating zero COVID patients
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.

