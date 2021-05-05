Health & Fitness

Loma Linda University Medical Center treating zero COVID patients for 1st time since March 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Loma Linda Medical Center treating zero COVID patients

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Loma Linda Medical Center marked a major milestone on Wednesday - which was the first time the facility is treating zero COVID-19 patients since March 2020.

At the peak, the medical center was treating more than 200 patients with COVID-19, according to a hospital statement.

"Today, treating zero for the virus feels like a miracle," the statement read. "This is a historic day, accentuated by the tireless commitment of our caregivers and the support of our community."

San Bernardino County is currently in the orange tier of California's reopening framework.



The region currently has two out of the three criteria for moving to the least-restrictive yellow tier.

The daily case rate is holding things back - it's at three per 100,000 residents.

The county needs to get that number below two for two straight weeks to move into the yellow tier.

MORE | Riverside County reports just 3 new coronavirus cases
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County has reported just three new coronavirus cases and a drop in hospitalizations.



See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.

Having trouble viewing the graph above? Click here to view in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardino countyloma lindamedicalcoronavirushospitalcovid 19 vaccinenursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News