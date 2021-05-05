Loma Linda University Medical Center treating zero COVID patients for 1st time since March 2020

At the peak, the medical center was treating more than 200 patients with COVID-19, according to a hospital statement.
"Today, treating zero for the virus feels like a miracle," the statement read. "This is a historic day, accentuated by the tireless commitment of our caregivers and the support of our community."
San Bernardino County is currently in the orange tier of California's reopening framework.
The region currently has two out of the three criteria for moving to the least-restrictive yellow tier.
The daily case rate is holding things back - it's at three per 100,000 residents.
The county needs to get that number below two for two straight weeks to move into the yellow tier.
MORE | Riverside County reports just 3 new coronavirus cases
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
Having trouble viewing the graph above? Click here to view in a new window.