Death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound to head in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning in Agoura Hills, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. inside a townhome community on Strawberry Hill Drive, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Authorities found the man, only identified as being in his 40s, near a pool.

A Sheriff's Department spokesperson initially described the case as a homicide, but authorities later characterized it as a death investigation.