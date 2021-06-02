Agua Dulce shooting: Procession honors slain firefighter as wounded colleague remains hospitalized

EMBED <>More Videos

Agua Dulce shooting: Procession honors slain firefighter

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A somber procession on Tuesday night honored a Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a double shooting by an off-duty co-worker who later took his own life.

Meanwhile, the slain firefighter's wounded colleague continued to recover at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia and is expected to survive.

Sheriff's homicide detectives continued to investigate the possible motive for the shooting, which occurred Tuesday morning at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

Dozens of fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles participated in the caravan honoring 44-year-old Tory Carlon as it made its way along the 14 Freeway, transporting his flag-draped casket to the coroner's office. Upon arrival, firefighters removed the flag, folded it and presented it to a group of apparent family members who stood nearby.

At a news conference Tuesday, L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby described Carlon as a brave and committed member of the agency who had served for 20 years.

Agua Dulce shooting: Motive for double shooting investigated by LA county authorities
EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff's investigators continued working to determine the motive for a double shooting by an off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter that killed one of his colleagues and wounded another.


According to investigators, Carlon died at the fire station after being shot multiple times in the upper body.

"I've always prayed that we would never have a line-of-duty death," Osby said, his voice cracking with emotion. "I never thought it would occur in this fashion."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agua dulcelos angeles county fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
BofA ordered to stop auto-denying EDD fraud claims, reopen cases
Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park
Tito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach council
Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves 1 firefighter dead, 1 wounded
San Jose shooting victim helped save brother, co-workers, family says
Show More
Body camera video released in San Jose mass shooting
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Anaheim murder suspect allegedly attacked another man first
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
Amazon will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use
More TOP STORIES News