Agua Dulce shooting: Procession honors slain firefighter as wounded colleague remains hospitalized

Meanwhile, the slain firefighter's wounded colleague continued to recover at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia and is expected to survive.
Sheriff's homicide detectives continued to investigate the possible motive for the shooting, which occurred Tuesday morning at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce.
Dozens of fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles participated in the caravan honoring 44-year-old Tory Carlon as it made its way along the 14 Freeway, transporting his flag-draped casket to the coroner's office. Upon arrival, firefighters removed the flag, folded it and presented it to a group of apparent family members who stood nearby.
At a news conference Tuesday, L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby described Carlon as a brave and committed member of the agency who had served for 20 years.
Agua Dulce shooting: Motive for double shooting investigated by LA county authorities
According to investigators, Carlon died at the fire station after being shot multiple times in the upper body.
"I've always prayed that we would never have a line-of-duty death," Osby said, his voice cracking with emotion. "I never thought it would occur in this fashion."