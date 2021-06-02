Family members identify 44-year-old LA County firefighter killed in shooting at fire station

Hundreds of friends and community members gathered Tuesday night for a vigil in Acton Park near Fire Station 81 to honor the fallen firefighter, as well as the fire captain that was injured in the shooting.
Family members identified the firefighter specialist who was killed as Tory Carlon. A close friend at the vigil spoke in front of the crowd and paid tribute to him.
"When it comes to being a father, when it comes to being a fireman, when it comes to being a mentor, there was nobody that could parallel that," he said.
Carlon had worked for the county fire department for more than 20 years.
"He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department," county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.
Although they didn't work with Carlon, firefighters from other departments who attended the vigil said they share the pain of the life lost.
"As a firefighter in the Los Angeles City Fire Department, that's our brother department. We take care of each other, and when something happens like this, it shakes all of us," said firefighter Curtis.
Residents of the close-knit community said they may not know the firefighters impacted by the shooting, but they wanted to show their appreciation for the rescuers who respond to emergencies every day and save lives.
"When you send them off to work, there's a potential they're not going to come home, but you don't think it's something that happens at a station. That's hard," said Kellie Ashley, who is engaged to a firefighter.
Fire captain stabilized after shooting at Agua Dulce station
The wounded captain is 54 years old and has not been identified. He was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, where he underwent surgery and was described as recovering in critical but stable condition.
A fellow firefighter, who has not been identified, is the suspect in the shooting. Officials say he was off-duty when he shot Carlon at the station Tuesday morning and wounded the fire captain, who was not believed to be intentionally targeted.
The suspect then apparently drove to his own home in Acton, set it on fire and killed himself, sources say. His body was found in a pool outside the home by responding sheriff's deputies.