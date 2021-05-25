Reward increases to $300,000 in search for Aiden Leos' killer after road-rage shooting in Orange

That's in addition to $50,000 that's being offered by Aiden Leos' family, and an anonymous $50,000 donation. Plus, a group of Orange County businessmen offered to match the initial $50,000 reward, and another source of funds was confirmed. The total reward amount now stands at $300,000.
"I think it's sending a big message about how big this really is," said family member Carla Lacy.
Third District Supervisor Don Wagner announced he would match a reward the family offered after two GoFundMe pages were created in honor of the young boy.
Aiden was fatally shot on Friday on the northbound 55 Freeway between the 22 Freeway and Chapman Avenue while his mother was driving him to kindergarten at a school in Yorba Linda.
"It happened in my district, but it doesn't really matter where it happened. This is a young child," Wagner said. "There's nothing we can do to undo it. Maybe this is a little something we can do to help at least bring this person to justice and closure for this family."
Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley then said her district would do the same. Though the money will come from each district's budget, they did need board approval and both items passed Tuesday.
Foley said she is talks with the city of Costa Mesa, where Aiden lived, so that they too could match the family's reward.
At a Tuesday morning news conference, Wagner reiterated the California Highway Patrol's call for witnesses to come forward with information or dashcam video footage.
"If you were in the area, you may have captured the information that will help the CHP crack this case," he said. "Maybe you've seen the suspect's car fleeing -- not the actual shooting -- that's OK. Maybe you've seen the car in the area, that they're looking for, and we can get a (license) plate or partial plate or a description of the driver."
"There is an outcry for humanity and human kindness," said family member Carole Ybanez. "We've had generous donations, and companies and people across the country that have been extremely generous."
Aiden's family hopes the growing reward will be key to the case.
"It means closure for my sister's heart because it's bleeding right now," said John Cloonan, Aiden's uncle.
Aiden's family says they take great comfort in the massive show of support and the reward fund.
"There's so many people on the freeway. There's tons of witnesses," said Alexis Cloonan, Aiden's sister. "I think after this being all over nationwide, someone is going to speak up, especially with the reward now. So I'm hopeful. We're all hopeful."
Tipsters are urged to contact the Highway Patrol by phone at (714) 567-6000, or email at santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.
City News Service contributed to this report.