US Air Force Thunderbirds spotted soaring over Mojave Desert ahead of Pacific Airshow

The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds soared over the Mojave Desert for a scouting mission Tuesday afternoon.

MOJAVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds were spotted flying over the High Desert on Tuesday afternoon.

The flight team soared across the Mojave Desert for a scouting mission to determine whether they should use the Mojave Air and Space Port as a base for their winter training operations.

ABC7 captured as the Thunderbirds performed aerial maneuvers over the area.

The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world, including in Southern California.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to make an appearance at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. You can watch the aerial event streaming live only on Hulu.