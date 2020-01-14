Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb

TAHOE, CALIFORNIA -- A family is glad no one was hurt after their child found a loaded gun at a California Airbnb.

The gun belonged to a sheriff's deputy who has since been put on leave, according to KTVU.

Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son Josh and three other children found the gun in a bedroom drawer after they arrived at the home.

"That was just in a drawer in that room," said Segarra. "It wasn't hard to find. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."

The family found the deputy's badge. Airbnb gave the family a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun safetyguns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News