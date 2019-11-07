Plane reportedly crashes into house in Upland, sparks massive fire

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-engine plane reportedly crashed into a house in Upland Thursday morning, sparking a massive fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the residence on West 115th Street where flames were seen shooting through the roof.

Occupants inside the home were reportedly uninjured. There was no immediate information on how many people were on the plane, nor their conditions.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 11 a.m. when plumes of thick smoke were seen billowing out of the home, which had been gutted. A parachute appeared to be draped over a nearby palm tree.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
