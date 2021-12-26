LAX therapy dogs help relieve holiday-travel stress

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flying out of Los Angeles International Airport might be more stressful than usual during the holidays, but a special paw patrol is helping travelers get through it.The LAX PUP program - Pets Unstressing Passengers - kicked off on Friday ahead of the busy travel weekend.You can catch Mia, Mason, Ellie and Serijo in their festive outfits greeting guests in the terminals.The therapy dogs and their handlers roam the departures level in the gate areas of each terminal, visiting passengers awaiting flights and providing comfort, as well as airport information.The dogs can be seen in red Pet Me vests with the PUP logo.The program also helps passengers stay in the loop on LAX projects and construction-related traffic impacts.