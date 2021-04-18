Family, friends demand answers into death of 18-year-old Aisha Nava

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10521071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Natalie Mireles stands in a corner of her home that's now a memorial for her 18-year-old daughter, Aisha Ximena Nava Mireles. "I want to know what happened, who she was with, or what they did to her," she told Eyewitness News.