SoCal dance crew of middle-aged women break down stereotypes - one move at time

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- They've got style, heart and killer moves.
A Southern California dance crew is breaking stereotypes while leaving it all on the dance floor, no matter the age.
The Ajumma EXP crew is comprised of mostly middle-aged women. In fact, the world Ajumma is the Korean term for a woman between her 30s and 70s.
However, that word typically has a negative connotation.
"As we get older, I think in society, we become less relevant, even though we have done so much for the community and our families, ourselves," said Lee Ann Kim, co-founder of Ajumma EXP, during an interview with ABC10 in San Diego. "We just decided to do something funky and fun and joyful here in San Diego to shine a spotlight on middle age women."
The most exciting part? Their specialty is flash mobs!
In the last 5 years, the group has done flash mobs in places like grocery stores and malls.
It's all to prove that age really is just a number.
"When you get to your 40s and 50s, you are the person that your journey created you to be and we're just celebrating that journey," Kim said.