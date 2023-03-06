SoCal dance crew of middle-aged women break down stereotypes - one move at time

"When you get to your 40s and 50s, you are the person that your journey created you to be and we're just celebrating that journey," said the group's creator.

It's all to prove that age really is just a number.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- They've got style, heart and killer moves.

A Southern California dance crew is breaking stereotypes while leaving it all on the dance floor, no matter the age.

The Ajumma EXP crew is comprised of mostly middle-aged women. In fact, the world Ajumma is the Korean term for a woman between her 30s and 70s.

However, that word typically has a negative connotation.

"As we get older, I think in society, we become less relevant, even though we have done so much for the community and our families, ourselves," said Lee Ann Kim, co-founder of Ajumma EXP, during an interview with ABC10 in San Diego. "We just decided to do something funky and fun and joyful here in San Diego to shine a spotlight on middle age women."

The most exciting part? Their specialty is flash mobs!

In the last 5 years, the group has done flash mobs in places like grocery stores and malls.

It's all to prove that age really is just a number.

"When you get to your 40s and 50s, you are the person that your journey created you to be and we're just celebrating that journey," Kim said.