Broadway dreams come true for actor bringing 'Aladdin's' genie to life on Pantages Theatre stage

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Disney's "Aladdin" is flying his magic carpet back to Hollywood. The popular musical has a two-week engagement at the Pantages Theatre. Along for the ride: actor Marcus M. Martin as the energetic Genie.

Martin brings his booming baritone voice to the role. He says he spent five months getting ready for it.

"I would actually sing 'Friend Like Me' while running on the treadmill so that I could build the stamina and the endurance to be able to maintain a high level of energy over the course of the show because that's what it requires," said Martin. "You know, I knew that eventually, one day, I would get to audition for this role so I had been preparing for it for a very, very long time."

The role also requires plenty of time in the make-up chair. And believe it or not, Martin says the look is easier to put on than take off.

"They have given me so many products, special oils and special soaps to try and get all the glitter off at night. I have to take a shower, sometimes two, in my dressing room after the show to get all the glitter off, but it's so fun," said Martin.

Martin is excited to be a part of this production. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, he has long dreamed of a career in show biz.

"Also, seeing another kid from Akron that folks in L.A. may be familiar with, LeBron James, also accomplished his dreams," said Martin. "That also showed me that somebody that looked like me that was from where I was from can make it to the big stage so that gave me a source of inspiration as well."

"Aladdin" returns to the Pantages Theatre September 12 and runs through September 23.