'Succession' actor Alan Ruck sued by driver over Hollywood pizzeria crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Alan Ruck is being sued by a man who alleges the actor caused a crash in Hollywood that left the plaintiff severely injured on Halloween night.

Plaintiff Horacio Vela claims that Ruck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated" his Rivian R1T truck while Vela was stopped at a red light at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue the night of Oct. 31, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Ruck's truck hit the rear bumper of Vela's Hyundai Elantra, which was sent crashing into another vehicle in the intersection, the complaint states. Ruck's Rivian hit another car before it slammed into Raffallo's Pizza.

News video from that night showed the front end of Ruck's truck lodged into the pizzeria.

Vela was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance and his car was "deemed a total loss."

Ruck's insurance company, State Farm, has "ghosted us for weeks despite repeated calls and letters seeking to work out an amicable settlement," according to a statement by Neama Rahmani, one of the plaintiff's lawyers.

Vela's negligence suit seeks unspecified damages.

Ruck, 67, is known for his roles as Connor Roy on HBO's "Succession" and Cameron Frye in the 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

City News Service contributed to this report.