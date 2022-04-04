society

Alaska Airlines launches gender-neutral uniform policy for flight attendants and other staff

The airline said it will also collaborate with designer Luly Yang to develop gender-neutral uniform items for frontline employees.
By Zoe Sottile, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Alaska Airlines launches gender-neutral uniform policy for flight attendants and other staff

Alaska Airlines announced that it has launched new, gender-neutral uniform guidelines for flight attendants.

"We have updated our uniform guidelines, effective today, to provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The airline said it will also collaborate with Seattle designer Luly Yang to develop gender-neutral uniform items for frontline employees, such as flight attendants, customer service agents and uniformed lounge employees.

The announcement comes after a 2021 allegation by an Alaska Airlines employee that the airline's uniform policy discriminated against employees whose gender expression does not fit the male and female dress codes, particularly nonbinary employees -- those whose gender identity falls outside the binary of "male" or "female."

The previous policy required flight attendants to wear either "male" or "female" uniforms. The airline also regulated other aspects of dress, like hairstyle, makeup and jewelry, based on workers' assumed gender.

The American Civil Liberties Union stated in a letter at the time that Alaska's uniform policy violated Washington's Law Against Discrimination, which prohibits discrimination based on "sex" or "gender identity, self-image, appearance, behavior, or expression."

"I don't want to be forced into a binary uniform that excludes me and leads to me being misgendered at work," Justin Wetherell, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant and flight attendant instructor based in Seattle, said in an ACLU statement at the time.

The airline responded at the time saying flight attendants since 2020 had the freedom to order "any pant or parka style and have been able to select the uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity."

The latest update to the uniform policy will allow for more flexibility in personal expression for flight attendants of all genders, Alaska Airline said. All flight attendants will be permitted to wear fingernail polish, makeup, two earrings per ear and a nose piercing.

"We've also updated our grooming policies to allow tattoos in more locations, more hair style options and are adjusting the names of our uniform kits to be focused on fit vs. gender identifications," the airline said.

The company has also created personal pronoun pins that employees can choose to wear with their uniforms.

"We all want to look professional, and we all want to be ourselves at the same time," Monique "Mo," a flight attendant based in San Diego, California, said in the Alaska Airlines press statement. "Your gender shouldn't define what you wear or how you look."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+businesssocietygender identityairlineu.s. & worldalaska airlines
SOCIETY
USC dedicates Japanese garden in honor of Nisei students during WWII
Adaptive fashion is key to Runway of Dreams
Santa Ana invites artists to create murals on spots hit with graffiti
House passes CROWN Act banning race-based hair discrimination
TOP STORIES
Riverside Co. hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
San Bernardino selects 1st Black police chief in department history
SoCal grocery store workers, city leaders plan rally in Orange County
LA's 1st dog social club is a park, café, bar, and lounge
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
Show More
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap
Average LA County gas price drops for 7th consecutive day
2 killed by suspected drunk driver who was fleeing from police
Police search for shooters who killed 6 in Sacramento
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
More TOP STORIES News