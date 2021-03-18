Inglewood bakery specializes in alcohol-infused cupcakes, sees success through pandemic

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Chocolate Hennessy, Mojito and Patron all may sound like adult beverages and they are, but at We Cupcake in Inglewood they're also some of the flavors of the alcohol-infused cupcakes."We specialize in alcohol infused cupcakes," said owner Denise Harris."I found them on Postmates because I was looking for a new dessert and thought I would try a new business and I fell in love," said Chanee Washington, a We Cupcake customer from Santa Monica.Harris wasn't always a cupcake connoisseur. It really started out as a hobby. Five years ago, she decided to take a leap of faith and start her business."I wasn't even doing cupcakes, I was in sales," Harris said. "I was going to school for law enforcement. I just happened to be baking cupcakes, taking them to my kids' school."Although alcohol-infused cupcakes are her specialty, Harris said she's never been a fan of alcoholic beverages. So, how did she come up with the idea?"People would give me alcohol and I don't drink," Harris said. "So, I kind of started accumulating all this alcohol and so I just started experimenting with cupcakes and alcohol and that's where it came about."Harris said she's proud to be a successful Black female-business owner and she hopes it inspires others to pursue their goals. But most importantly as a single mom, she hopes to be a positive role model for her kids."For me it's important because my kids can see how strong their mom is," Harris said. "They can see how strong women are in general.""It's empowering. I really applaud her and look up to Denise," said We Cupcake manager Jay Finley. "She actually juggles from work and her kids and having her own business. It's awesome, like I really actually look up to her."Harris said the support from Inglewood has been amazing and her business has even grown during the pandemic. But her goal remains the same, to put a smile on her customers faces one cupcake at a time.We Cupcake is located at 10807 Crenshaw Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90303.