LASD recruit injured in 2022 wrong-way crash in Whittier dies after long recovery battle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits that was injured when a wrong-way driver crashed into a group training in Whittier last year died of his injuries Friday.

Alejandro Martinez died at the UCLA Medical Center in Westwood after a long recovery battle. He had been listed in critical condition.

"Surrounded by his family, friends, Sheriff Luna, and other department members in support of his family, Alejandro has now gone to his eternal resting place," read a statement released by LASD. "Tragically, he was not able to fulfill his calling of helping others."

Dozens of law enforcement recruits were struck by an SUV last November during a training run and suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Twelve were so badly injured they had to leave the academy.

"Our condolences go out to Alejandro's family, friends, and academy classmates," read the department's statement. "He will forever live in our hearts & never be forgotten."

