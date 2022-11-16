At least 10 LA County sheriff's recruits injured after being struck by car during run in Whittier

At least 10 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were struck by a vehicle during a run early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

According to an incident report by the California Highway Patrol, the recruits were running near 10612 Mills Avenue when they were hit.

Several of the recruits have been reported to be in critical condition.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured or if he or she remains on the scene.

AIR7 HD captured first responders treating the recruits, loading several into ambulances.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.